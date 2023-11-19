A recombinant option for flu pandemic

When is flu season?



The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, a WHO-designated national influenza centre, has diligently monitored influenza and other respiratory infections since 2004. NIV has identified two distinct peaks of influenza activity: one during monsoon (June-September) and another during winter (November-January). Dr Varsha Potdar, Influenza group leader at NIV, reveals that despite India’s northern hemisphere location, cities with temperate seasonality benefit from vaccinations in September-October, while cities experiencing flu peaks during the monsoon season, benefit from April-May vaccinations. Traditional flu vaccines rely on an egg-based manufacturing process, used for both inactivated (killed) vaccines (“flu shots”) and live attenuated vaccines (the “nasal spray flu vaccine”). However, inactivated vaccines developed during the Covid pandemic did not stimulate a robust immunogenic response. These vaccines lack the virus-killing potential mediated through a type of white blood cell called ‘T Lymphocytes,’ according to Dr Satyajit Rath, an immunology expert and emeritus professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune. Professor Jeffrey Almond, a vaccine expert from Oxford, notes that current flu vaccines offer limited protection (around 50-60%), contrasting with vaccines for diseases like mumps and measles, which boast of efficacy rates around 90%. This lower efficacy contributes to lower vaccine uptake in many communities.