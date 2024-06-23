Can naturopathy & yoga alleviate prehypertension?

• Sit comfortably with your spine straight.

• Adopt nasika mudra with the right hand and place the left hand on the left knee.

• Close the right nostril with your right thumb, inhale gently through the left nostril and hold your breath for some time.

• Close the left nostril with the ring finger, and exhale through the right nostril.

• Now, inhale through the right nostril and hold the breath for some time, close the right nostril with the thumb and exhale through the left nostril. The exhalation must be longer than the inhalation.

• Repeat the practice for ten rounds.

Benefits: Balances nervous system, reduces stress, improves respiratory function, enhances mental clarity, and supports cardiovascular health.