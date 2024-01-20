India's first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine launched in Hyderabad

"Currently Hepatitis A vaccines are imported into our country and as a true meaning of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, IIL has tirelessly put in efforts and developed India’s first vaccine for Hepatitis A. The vaccine Havisure has undergone extensive clinical trials in 8 centers and has proven to be safe and efficacious. The vaccine is comparable to the world’s leading vaccine sold by a multinational. With Havisure®, we aim to contribute significantly to the prevention of this infectious disease. IIL launching three vaccines in a single year is itself a big achievement and full credit to my team,” said IIL managing director, Dr K Anand Kumar.

He added the vaccine is effective in preventing the disease and is recommended for children in routine immunization.

It is a two-dose vaccine wherein the first dose is administered at above 12 months of age and the second dose is given at least after 6 months of the first dose.

The vaccine is also recommended for individuals who are at risk of exposure or travel to the regions with high hepatitis A prevalence. In addition to this people with occupational risk of infection and suffering from chronic liver diseases also need Hepatitis A vaccination.