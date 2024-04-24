Now, citizens above 65 can purchase health insurance. Checkout new rules

Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company, said the move will benefit both senior citizens and working adults who are caring for aging parents. The scheme will encourage more Indians to secure their loved ones against serious medical conditions and illnesses.

Rupinderjit Singh, Vice President-Retail Health, at the insurtech company ACKO, said “companies can build new products or enhance existing products offering comprehensive coverage to the entire family, including parents, instead of the current approach of restrictive offering for senior citizens."

What can be the health insurance benefits a senior citizen can look for?

People without medical issues should seek out the most extensive insurance coverage available, which includes full payment of bills and minimal or nonexistent waiting periods.

IE quoted ACKO’s Singh, who said thats customers with existing health issues should evaluate many options and should "consider the network coverage, room rent limit, disease sub-limits, consumable cover, and other policy terms and conditions which may curtail payouts at the time of claim."

What issues could possibly rise?

As insurers may not be enthusiastic about catering to the 65-plus age bracket, and the terms and conditions of their insurance policies may not be as favourable.

A senior citizen who may now have the opportunity to buy health insurance will likely encounter stringent terms, exclusions, and possibly high premiums.

Concidering a person from age group 65 plus can have pre-existing health conditions; insurers will carefully evaluate the profitability, sustainability, and scalability of their policies.