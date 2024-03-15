Pune doctor carries out India's first cadaveric allograft procedure on 20-year-old kabaddi player

Mumbai: In a milestone achievement, Dr Ashish Arbat, a renowned orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon from Pune, successfully performed India's first cadaveric allograft procedure to repair the soft tissue and torn tendons in the ankle of a 20-year-old kabaddi player.
The patient, Sagar Jagtap, who had been sidelined from kabaddi due to the injury, is now on track to resume playing and pursuing his sporting goals.
Jagtap had endured a Peroneal Tendon Chronic Tear, a common ankle injury resulting from sudden trauma or chronic overuse during sports activities, causing severe pain and instability in the left ankle.
Three months ago, Jagtap sustained the injury that caused excruciating pain in his left ankle even after a three-week rest period. His daily activities became challenging, necessitating help from his family members. The ongoing discomfort and instability in his ankle prevented him from returning to the game post-injury.
Dr Ashish Arbat and his team revolutionized the patient's life by performing India's first cadaveric allograft to repair the soft tissue and tendons and mobilize him to stand back on his feet again, offering a fresh start.
“Upon examination, the patient showed signs of discomfort, restriction in movement, and difficulty walking. An MRI scan confirmed a complete tear in the Peroneus Bravis muscle of the left lower leg, wear and tear in the peroneus longus muscle, requiring surgical restoration treatment. Athletes inevitably face injuries as a constant reality. Peroneal tendon chronic tears are characterized by long-standing damage to the tendons, often resulting from repetitive injuries or degenerative changes,” said Dr Arbat.
According to him, the patient's two out of three tendons were severely damaged, making repair impossible. Although muscle transfer was considered, it posed the risk of weakening his leg and affecting his ability to walk or participate in sports due to loss of muscle length and bulk.
"The tendons were visualized and inspected for damage by removing any unhealthy tissue. This complex procedure involved the transfer of allograft tissue to repair damaged peroneal tendons. The allograft was sourced from a tissue bank for this patient and meticulously chosen based on size compatibility and structural integrity of the patient. It was then prepared through a sterilization process, ensuring it is free from contaminants and suitable for transplantation,” said Dr Arbat.
“The excruciating pain that had plagued me for 3 months has finally vanished, leaving behind a newfound sense of freedom and mobility. As I take each step confidently, the feeling of uncertainty, anxiety, and fear that once gripped me has disappeared. I am grateful to Dr Arbat and his team for helping me to walk again without limping. I am on the path to recovery and healing and waiting to get back to my team and start playing,” said Jagtap.
(Published 15 March 2024, 16:32 IST)