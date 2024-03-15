Pune doctor carries out India's first cadaveric allograft procedure on 20-year-old kabaddi player

Mumbai: In a milestone achievement, Dr Ashish Arbat, a renowned orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon from Pune, successfully performed India's first cadaveric allograft procedure to repair the soft tissue and torn tendons in the ankle of a 20-year-old kabaddi player.

The patient, Sagar Jagtap, who had been sidelined from kabaddi due to the injury, is now on track to resume playing and pursuing his sporting goals.

Jagtap had endured a Peroneal Tendon Chronic Tear, a common ankle injury resulting from sudden trauma or chronic overuse during sports activities, causing severe pain and instability in the left ankle.

Three months ago, Jagtap sustained the injury that caused excruciating pain in his left ankle even after a three-week rest period. His daily activities became challenging, necessitating help from his family members. The ongoing discomfort and instability in his ankle prevented him from returning to the game post-injury.

Dr Ashish Arbat and his team revolutionized the patient's life by performing India's first cadaveric allograft to repair the soft tissue and tendons and mobilize him to stand back on his feet again, offering a fresh start.