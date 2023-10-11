Yoga brings 'significant' changes in inflammatory markers of arthritis patients: AIIMS doctors

One hour of yoga session daily reduces pain in rheumatoid arthritis patients to a large extent by switching on a set of gene systems for countering such pains, Indian medical researchers have shown in a new study, suggesting use of yoga as an adjunct therapy for chronic patients.

The ancient breathing, exercise and meditation practices stimulate a number of genes, which in turn launches a series of cascading actions to lower the level of body chemicals responsible for causing joint pain, say researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, who demonstrated the benefits on patients.

From the rheumatology department OPD at AIIMS, the doctors selected the patients who agreed to do the yoga following the advice of a trained instructor. The yogic postures were identified in such a manner so that the hour-long session didn't hurt the patients’ already inflamed joints.

“In our study, the participants practised yoga for one hour for five days in a week, but even 30 min of yoga daily will be beneficial. Yoga should be a daily habit like the brushing of teeth,” Rima Dada, corresponding author of the study and a senior doctor at AIIMS told DH.

The AIIMS team selected 64 patients who were divided into two groups of 32 each. One group received the standard therapy while the second one underwent the daily yoga session for eight weeks apart from the standard treatment.