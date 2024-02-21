Immune system attacking nerves, blood clots, heart inflammation: Study reveals rare side effects of Covid vaccine

In one of the largest assessments of its kind, involving 99 million people and investigating adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccination, findings indicated that Guillain-Barre Syndrome, myocarditis, pericarditis, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) occurred at least 1.5 times more than expected after mRNA and ChadOX1 vaccinations. These observations, published this month in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine, align with previous reports from the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency, leading to the classification of these effects as 'rare' following Covid-19 vaccination.

Guillain-Barre syndrome involves the immune system attacking nerves, potentially causing muscular damage and requiring prolonged treatment. CVST refers to brain blood clots, while myocarditis and pericarditis involve inflammation of the heart tissue, all serious and potentially fatal conditions.

The study excluded data from India, where a significant number of individuals received ChAdOX1 or Covishield vaccines. The urgency of vaccine development during the pandemic led to novel vaccination approaches, such as using synthetic viral particles, with shortened testing programs.

The Global Covid Vaccine Safety Project conducted this assessment, gathering electronic healthcare data on adverse events across multiple locations worldwide, reported The Hindu. The analysis computed observed versus expected ratios (OE ratios), with ratios greater than 1.5 signaling potential safety concerns and warranting thorough investigation.