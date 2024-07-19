India recorded 11.9 lakh excess mortality in 2020, the first pandemic year: Study

New Delhi: India, in 2020, recorded an estimated 11.9 lakh (1.19 million) excess Covid-19-related deaths – eight times more than the official figure – in the first year of the pandemic itself with marginalised populations like Adivasis, Dalits and Muslims bearing the brunt and women suffering more than men, as per a new study.

The research, led by Indian-origin scholars--a sociologist at the University of Oxford, and an economist at the City University, New York--for the first time probed the pandemic’s impact on age, gender and social disparity using official data, and found that females and deprived sections of the society experienced a greater decline in life expectancy.

Their analysis of pandemic-linked loss of life-expectancy at birth across different social groups revealed that Muslims were the worst sufferers as their life expectancy came down by 5.4 years followed by the Scheduled Tribe (4.1 years) and Scheduled Caste (2.7 years) population. In comparison, higher caste Hindus, and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) lost 1.3 years.

The loss of life expectancy was 3.1 years for females and 2.1 years for males. Combining both, the overall loss in life expectancy in India was 2.6 years, according to the study that used data from the National Family Health Survey-5 conducted during 2019-21.

Such a large female disadvantage in the pandemic's impact, as observed in India, has not been documented in any other country. Moreover, the mortality was 17 per cent higher in 2020.

“What makes our study novel is that we are able to look at differences in mortality by age, sex, and social group, and show that there were very unequal impacts of the pandemic in India,” Sangita Vyas, an economist at the City University, New York and one of the corresponding authors of the study told DH.

“Life expectancy declines in India were larger and had a younger age profile than in high-income countries. In contrast to global patterns, females in India experienced a life expectancy decline that was one year larger than losses for males. Also, marginalised social groups experienced greater declines than the most privileged social group,” she said.

Such loss of life expectancy is similar or greater than declines experienced by the Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans in the USA, says the study published in Science Advances on Friday.

Reacting to the study, NITI Ayog Member (Health) Vinod Paul told DH, “There are serious methodological flaws in the study because of which the researchers arrive at wrong conclusions.”

Quoting India’s civil registration system (CRS) that registered over 99 per cent of all deaths, Paul said, “Compared to 2019, there were 4.74 lakh extra or excess deaths in 2020. The estimate of 11.9 lakh excess deaths concluded in the study is untenable and unacceptable.”