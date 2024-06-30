Is it a bad idea to drink alcohol on an airplane?

As an airplane climbs, the oxygen level in the cabin drops, and that causes your blood oxygen level to decrease, said Dr. Colin Church, a pulmonologist and senior lecturer at the University of Glasgow in Scotland. Drinking alcohol can increase your heart rate, he added, and it has been shown to reduce blood oxygen levels during sleep.

The new study was the first to examine the combined effects of altitude and alcohol, said Dr. Eva-Maria Elmenhorst, a researcher at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Cologne, Germany, who led the study.

For the experiment, she and her colleagues recruited 48 healthy adults between ages 18 and 40. Half completed the study in a sleep lab with normal air pressure. The other half slept in bunk beds in an altitude chamber with air pressure mimicking that on an airplane.

Participants in both groups slept from midnight to 4 a.m. for two nights, one sober and one after having nearly four ounces of vodka, an amount of alcohol similar to that found in two beers or glasses of wine. They wore devices to measure their blood oxygen levels, heart rates and sleep stages.

The participants sleeping at normal air pressure had an average blood oxygen level of 96% on the sober night and 95 per cent on the drinking night. But for those sleeping in the altitude chamber, oxygen levels were at 88 per cent when sober and 85 per cent after drinking.

Normal blood oxygen levels are generally above 95 per cent in healthy people, said Dr. Ashish Sarraju, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

As for heart rate, the average during sleep at normal air pressure increased from 64 beats per minute when sober to 77 after drinking; and at altitude, from 73 beats per minute when sober to 88 after drinking.

Lower blood oxygen levels and increased heart rates are evidence of strain on the cardiovascular system— the heart has to work harder to compensate for the drop in oxygen, Sarraju said.

If you’re young and healthy, this type of strain on your heart may just leave you feeling a bit tired, Sarraju said. But if you have a cardiac or respiratory condition, such as heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or sleep apnea, it could make you lightheaded and short of breath, and drinking may increase your chances of having a medical emergency during the flight, he said.

Alcohol is also dehydrating, which may slightly increase your risk of developing a blood clot in your legs or lungs, Church said.