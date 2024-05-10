Limit salt & sugar; avoid ultra-processed foods & protein supplements: What ICMR's new nutrition guidelines prescribe

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have unveiled updated dietary guidelines aimed at promoting healthier eating habits and preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among Indians.

Led by Dr Hemalatha R, Director of ICMR-NIN, a multi-disciplinary committee of experts crafted these guidelines, termed the 'Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGIs),' to address nutritional challenges faced by Indians.

Key recommendations include:

Avoiding protein supplements for body mass gain, limiting salt intake, reducing sugar consumption, and minimising the consumption of ultra-processed foods. The guidelines advocate for informed food choices through careful reading of food labels.

Emphasising the importance of balanced nutrition, the DGIs suggest that no more than 45 per cent of total calories should come from cereals and millets, while pulses, beans, and meat should contribute up to 15 per cent of calorie intake. The remainder should comprise nuts, vegetables, fruits, and milk.

The guidelines caution against prolonged consumption of protein powders and high protein concentrates, citing potential risks such as bone mineral loss and kidney damage.

The recommendations also address specific demographic groups:

Pregnant Women: Encouragement of small, frequent meals rich in iron and folate, focusing on fruits and vegetables.

Infants and Children: Exclusively breastfed for the first six months, avoiding honey, glucose, or diluted milk, and incorporating complementary foods thereafter.

Elderly: Consumption of protein-rich foods, calcium, and regular exercise to maintain bone density and muscle mass.

According to the guidelines, low intake of essential nutrients can disrupt metabolism and increase the risk of insulin resistance and associated disorders from a young age. Estimates reveal that 56.4 per cent of the total disease burden in India stems from unhealthy diets. The authors note that healthy diets coupled with physical activity can significantly reduce the incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD) and hypertension (HTN), and even prevent up to 80 per cent of type 2 diabetes.

"A significant proportion of premature deaths can be averted by following a healthy lifestyle," the report emphasised.

It also pointed out that the surge in the consumption of highly processed foods rich in sugars and fats, combined with reduced physical activity and limited access to diverse foods, exacerbates micronutrient deficiencies and contributes to obesity.

