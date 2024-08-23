Men having high-risk HPV infection could have impaired fertility, study suggests

The researchers from Argentina, including those from the National University of Cordoba, looked at the quality of 205 adult men's semen.

About a fifth of them, or 39, tested positive for HPV -- 20 having the high-risk form of the virus, seven with the low-risk form and 12 in whom the team could not identify high-risk or low-risk. The 39 HPV-positive men were compared with 43 HPV-negative men.

While semen quality of men across these groups did not differ, upon looking more closely, the researchers found that the samples taken from the men infected with the high-risk virus contained a significantly lower count of immune cells known to help fight infection -- CD45+ white blood cells.