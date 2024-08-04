Mouthing infections

Periodontitis is one of the most common chronic inflammatory conditions globally, creating an infectious focus that can metastasise to other parts of the body, wherein they contribute to remote infections. Different areas of the oral cavity act as a reservoir for disease-causing bacteria from where oral bacteria as well as their toxins can enter the body’s circulation, get settled in other tissues such as the heart, pancreas, lungs, foetal-placental unit, and sow the seeds for inflammation, exaggerating an already existent disease. Additionally, bacteria within the gums produce inflammatory mediators starting the cascade of events that break down the structures supporting your tooth. This local inflammatory response can disseminate into your bloodstream, generating a systemic inflammatory response that can trigger your liver and aggravate existing damage at distant sites. Lastly, many shared risk factors like smoking, unhealthy lifestyle, and causal pathogens contribute to the frequently reported linkages between periodontal and systemic diseases. This is corroborated by Article 19 of the UN General Assembly Declaration of 2011, which stated that renal, oral and eye diseases pose major health burdens for many countries that share many common risk factors.