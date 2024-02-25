Nanotechnology for targeted drug delivery

As per the 2020 report from the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, global cancer incidence is increasing with India ranking third in reported cases after China and the USA. In 2020, 8.5 lakh Indians succumbed to cancer, contributing to the ten million global deaths from the disease. Projections indicate a 12.8 per cent rise in Indian cancer cases by 2025. Moreover, global new cancer cases are anticipated to surge by approximately 47 per cent by 2040.