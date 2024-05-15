Proceed with caution: Experts on protein drinks

In its latest dietary regulations, the Indian Council of Medical Research has cautioned citizens against the daily consumption of protein supplements. However, gym trainers in Bengaluru continue to recommend them to fitness enthusiasts for muscle development.Metrolife finds out why.

A gym trainer at a fitness centre in Rajajinagar suggests protein supplements to clients who come with quick fitness goals, like if

they want to compete in a fitness pageant soon. But he asks his

clients to get a health checkup done before suggesting muscle-strengthening and body development supplements. This helps him assess their deficiencies. “We don’t recommend protein supplements for more than one month though. We review their fitness goals after a month and, if satisfied, we put them on to a good and rich-protein diet,” he adds.

Even Mohammad Rafi, fitness trainer and owner of a gym in Nagarbhavi, doesn’t recommend having such supplements for more than three months. He prescribes protein drinks to customers who aren’t able to consume a protein-rich diet for reasons such as their busy lifestyle. “These act as a meal replacement in such cases,” he says.