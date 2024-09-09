Scientists identify antibody to counter all Covid-19 variants

New Delhi: Researchers have discovered an antibody that could counter all known variants of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 and also distantly related ones that infect other animals.

SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing Covid-19, uses its spike protein to invade and infect another individual, or the host. Antibodies, produced by the host in response, bind to the spike protein to block its action and prevent infection.

The researchers, led by those at The University of Texas in Austin, US, isolated the antibody 'SC27' from the plasma donated by four patients. These patients had breakthrough infections, which occur when a vaccinated individual gets infected.