The dreaded brain bleed

Some of the other risk factors for developing this condition are those who are on anti platelet drugs (Aspirin, Clopidogrel) or anticoagulant therapies (Warfarin, Newer anticoagulant drugs), cancer, or undergoing treatment for malignancies or

have underlying conditions that increase the bleeding tendency. For those patients who are on blood thinners like Warfarin or newer anticoagulant drugs apart from the immediate withdrawal of drugs, medications like Vitamin K and prothrombin Complex Concentrates (PCC) must be administered if the blood is too thin which increases additional risks to the bleeding.