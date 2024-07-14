The no-shortcuts plan to better health

According to new research published in the Lancet Global Health, more than half the adult population in India does not meet the WHO guidelines on sufficient physical activity. Worryingly, the study shows that more women, as much as 57 per cent, than men (42 per cent) are physically inactive. The percentage of physical inactivity has also risen from around 22 per cent in 2000 to 50 per cent in 2022. Based on these findings, DHoS asked two experts to guide us on how to get out of this rut.
In practical terms, what do these figures really indicate?
Dr Ranjan Shetty, HOD & Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru:
These figures just prove our point. We always knew, and as cardiologists, the lack of physical activity in patients remains our greatest concern. In the Western world, people tend to be more active, but here, there are spurts of activity when the year begins or during birthdays, but people stop eventually, and worse, do not restart.
Dr Sanjay Bhat, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru:
This data on physical inactivity in India is very concerning. With more people at risk, there will likely be a rise in the number of life-threatening diseases such as heart attacks, stroke, and disabilities. People with heart disease often require medications to manage their condition. An increase in heart disease would lead to a greater need for these medications and in some cases lead to a greater demand for procedures.
Since Indians are already genetically prone to non-communicable diseases, will such rampant physical inactivity further aggravate lifestyle ailments?
Dr Ranjan Shetty: The biggest risk factors for lifestyle diseases are high sugar consumption, sedentary lifestyle and smoking. Smoking increases risks by two and half folds and a sedentary life is akin to smoking. The sad part is that this is an eminently modifiable risk factor but we do not do much about it. Studies have also shown that people who exercise regularly have half the risk of cancer compared to those who lead sedentary lives.
Dr Sanjay Bhat: Yes, rampant physical inactivity in India is likely to aggravate the prevalence of lifestyle diseases among the population. Inactive lifestyles may lead to weight gain, obesity, insulin resistance, and high blood pressure. These risk factors combined with genetics can increase susceptibility to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and metabolic syndrome.
What is the biggest barrier to physical activity you have seen in your experience?
Dr Ranjan Shetty: Indians are rather conditioned to this lack of exercise...in fact, we are more tolerant of imperfections and that is probably the key. What we sorely lack is a good work-life balance. Physical activity does not mean rushing to a gym. Just take out 30 minutes of your time at least three to four times a week...walk, do yoga, take small steps and slowly incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Another point to note is the lack of quality exercise in Indians. Not only should Indians move more, but we should also focus on weight training, joint strengthening and muscle building at least two days a week.
Dr Sanjay Bhat: Take tiny steps. Begin with short spells of activity, which could be a 10-minute walk during your free time, and gradually increase the duration and intensity. Make exercise fun and an opportunity to socialise. Try activities that you could enjoy such as dancing, swimming, yoga, or team sports. Working out with a friend or family member can be a great motivator. Set achievable goals that celebrate small victories. Track your progress using a fitness tracker or app. Seeing improvement can be a powerful motivator to keep going. Pay attention to how exercise makes you feel — more energised, less stressed, and improved sleep, to name just three. Focus on these positive benefits rather than just the physical changes. If you have any concerns or limitations, discuss them with your doctor.
The study also points out that more women are inactive than men. How can this be tackled?
Dr Ranjan Shetty: This is easier said than done but women need to learn to steal some time off for themselves. A woman’s work is often double that of men and her day is shorter. But even to become a better caregiver, she needs to steal that time off, at least four days a week. However busy you are, you do brush your teeth, don’t you? We have to learn to look at exercise in the same way.
Dr Sanjay Bhat: Women often juggle childcare, chores, and limited time, making exercise a struggle. Concerns about safety, body image, and postpartum recovery can also be barriers. This can be tackled with short workouts and effective exercise options like home routines or high-intensity workouts. It is important to promote exercise for women’s overall well-being rather than just for weight loss.
(As told to Rashmi Vasudeva)