The no-shortcuts plan to better health

Dr Sanjay Bhat: Take tiny steps. Begin with short spells of activity, which could be a 10-minute walk during your free time, and gradually increase the duration and intensity. Make exercise fun and an opportunity to socialise. Try activities that you could enjoy such as dancing, swimming, yoga, or team sports. Working out with a friend or family member can be a great motivator. Set achievable goals that celebrate small victories. Track your progress using a fitness tracker or app. Seeing improvement can be a powerful motivator to keep going. Pay attention to how exercise makes you feel — more energised, less stressed, and improved sleep, to name just three. Focus on these positive benefits rather than just the physical changes. If you have any concerns or limitations, discuss them with your doctor.