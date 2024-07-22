14 years imprisonment impermissible in attempt to murder case: SC

"The offence to commit murder punishable under Section 307, IPC is constituted by the concurrence of 'mens rea' followed by 'actus reus', to commit an attempt to murder though its accomplishment or sufferance of any kind of bodily injury to the victim is not a ‘sine qua non’," the bench said.

"If a man commits an act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that if death had been caused, the offence would have amounted to murder or the act itself is of such a nature as would have caused death in the usual course of an event, but something beyond his control prevented that result, his act would constitute the offence punishable as an attempt to murder under Section 307, IPC," the bench said.

In its judgment, the court considered the question of seminal importance whether a convict under Section 307, IPC, can be sentenced to undergo imprisonment, of either description, beyond the period of 10 years.

"When in unambiguous terms the legislature prescribed the maximum corporeal sentence imposable for the conviction under Section 307, IPC, under the first part and when the court concerned upon convicting the accused concerned thought it fit not to impose imprisonment for life, the punishment to be handed down to the convict in any circumstance cannot exceed the punishment prescribed under the first part of Section 307, IPC," the court said.