Homeindia

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court allows Jagdish Tytler to appear through video conferencing

The case pertains to when the Gurdwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market was set on fire by a mob on November 1, 1984 and three persons, namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh, were burnt to death.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 09:05 IST

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has allowed Congress leader Jagdish Tytler to appear before it via video conferencing, in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

His counsel had moved an appliation seeking his appearance through video conferencing in view of his safety as a huge protest was organised by the Sikh community.

The incident took place a day after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

(Published 10 August 2023, 09:05 IST)
