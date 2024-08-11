28 dead as rains wreak havoc in north, northwest; several Haryana villages inundated

This was the second straight day of heavy rains in the region with Rajasthan being the worst hit as the state reported 16 deaths over two days -- two on Saturday and 14 on Sunday. Its Karauli district recorded "exceptionally heavy rainfall" of 38 cm. Nine people, including eight members of a family, died in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Sunday as their vehicle was swept away by a overflowing seasonal rivulet.