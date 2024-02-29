30 years after wife's suicide, SC acquits man in abetment case: 'Criminal justice system of ours can itself be punishment'

New Delhi: A man cannot be held guilty for abetment of his wife's suicide within seven years of marriage unless there is cogent evidence of harassment or cruelty, the Supreme Court has said while acquitting a man charged with abetting the suicide of his wife three decades ago.

Section 113A of the Indian Evidence Act establishes the presumption of abetment by a husband and in-laws in cases where a woman's suicide occurs within seven years of marriage and she has been subjected to cruelty.

In this case, the man got married in 1992. The prosecution claimed that soon after marriage, the man and his parents started demanding money as he wanted to start a ration shop.