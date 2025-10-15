<p>New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that 35,000 km of new railway tracks have been built and 46,000 km have been electrified over the last 11 years.<br><br>Speaking at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE), the minister said that around 40,000 new coaches have been manufactured during this period.<br><br>Calling the achievements “phenomenalt,he minister noted that the transformation of Indian Railways reflects the government’s long-term vision for modern, sustainable, and passenger-friendly transport.</p>.Ashwini Vaishnaw proposes to make Andaman next big hub for global internet data transfer\n.<p>On the bullet train project, Vaishnaw said that construction is moving at a very rapid pace, with 325 km already completed.<br><br>The minister also said India now operates 156 Vande Bharat services, 30 Amrit Bharat services, and 4 Namo Bharat services - all of which have become immensely popular among passengers.<br><br>Vaishnaw commended the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for organising the IREE and appreciated the participation of equipment manufacturers and railway organisations.<br><br>He also urged CII to think bigger and envision a global-scale railway exhibition that surpasses Germany’s InnoTrans.</p>