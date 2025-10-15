Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

35,000 km new railway tracks built, 46,000 km electrified in 11 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister also said India now operates 156 Vande Bharat services, 30 Amrit Bharat services, and 4 Namo Bharat services - all of which have become immensely popular among passengers.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 14:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 14:44 IST
India NewsRailwaysAshwini Vaishnawrailway tracks

Follow us on :

Follow Us