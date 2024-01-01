60 lakh families part of outreach in West Bengal ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Around 60 lakh families in West Bengal will be visited by volunteers, from different social organisations, ahead of Ram Mandir’s inauguration later this month.
The said outreach – being carried out nationally under the aegis of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra – is taking place for the first fifteen days in January.
The volunteers, including ones from the RSS, are carrying Akshata – sacred rice, an invitation, a description and a photograph of the temple, a senior RSS representative in the region said.
“We have started today (Monday) There are volunteers from different organisations. From the districts, the reachout covers blocks and then villages. On the other hand, the municipalities-towns are being covered,” said the RSS representative.
On the day of inauguration of the Temple, on January 22, besides offering prayers, the families will light at least five diyas at home in the evening.
Before the campaign commenced, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was in Kolkata on the last weekend of December, and met important personalities from the region. The programme was one of the three activities the RSS chief takes up annually.