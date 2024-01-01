60 lakh families part of outreach in West Bengal ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Around 60 lakh families in West Bengal will be visited by volunteers, from different social organisations, ahead of Ram Mandir’s inauguration later this month.

The said outreach – being carried out nationally under the aegis of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra – is taking place for the first fifteen days in January.

The volunteers, including ones from the RSS, are carrying Akshata – sacred rice, an invitation, a description and a photograph of the temple, a senior RSS representative in the region said.