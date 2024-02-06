97% political cases filed by ED are against opposition: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday said 97 per cent political cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are against opposition leaders, while the conviction rate is just two-three per cent.

Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave here, Chaturvedi raised concerns about the state of democracy in the country. She alleged that there is a decline in democracy and referred to the suspension of 146 MPs in Parliament during the winter session.

"When does democracy come under threat? If we ask about price rise, they call us anti-national, if we ask about unemployment, we are called anti-nationals. If we ask sharper questions, we will be suspended," she said.

Chaturvedi claimed that ED investigations have increased four times since the BJP came to power in 2014 and 97 per cent cases are against the opposition leaders. Conviction rate stands at two-three per cent, she added.

"Since 2014, when they (BJP) came (to power), ED investigations have seen a four times increase. The increase is on (raids on) opposition. But who is giving a clean chit to those who join the BJP? What did the PM say about Ajit Pawar? In one election rally, he said the NCP is a Naturally Corrupt Party. In 48 hours, he (Pawar) joined BJP and all files closed," she said.