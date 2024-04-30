Fifth of fast food restaurants don’t pay minimum wages, quarter don't offer additional leaves

India's QSR sector, which is projected to reach a size of $38.71 billion by 2029 from $25.46 billion in 2024, has among the highest rate of attrition. Around 75% of the workforce has tenure less than 3 years, with 36% serving for just 1 to 2 years. The average salary of 88% of the workforce varies between Rs 15,000-20,000 per month.