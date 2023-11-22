A new low in politics: Sibal slams ED's attachment of National Herald assets

In a post on X, Sibal said, 'Young Indian(YI), Associated Journals Ltd(AJL), ED attaches 752cr worth properties of AJL. Allege: YI shareholders owners of AJL's assets Cheating and Breach of trust. Law: Shareholders are never owners of company's assets. YI a not for profit company. A new low in politics."

Speaking with PTI later, the senior advocate said, "When ignorance is bliss, it is a folly to be wise. I don't think the ED should be ignorant about the law. A shareholder is a shareholder, the property is owned by the company."

"If the company goes into liquidation... nothing comes to the shareholder. So who has cheated who? Where is the breach of trust? Who has conspired? I think they know the law. I think courts also know the law. So I am a little baffled," Sibal said.