A passionate cook, truck driver-turned-food blogger earns Rs 10lakh/month as influencer

A truck driver who chose to become a YouTube influencer has shot to fame for his passion and love towards cooking. A report in NDTV identified him as Rajesh Rawani who shared that the best he has earned in a month from his cooking videos is Rs 10 lakh.
Rawani is well worse with Indian roads as he has been driving since two decades. In his cooking videos, he can be seen inside his truck near the driver's space explaining what he is going to cook for the day. He uses all Indian spices, and carries vessels along with him
He has named his YouTube channel R Rajesh Vlogs which has more than 1.86 million subscribers. Given his passion for cooking and dedication to his work online, Rawani has earned enough to purchase a new house. In an interview with the publication, he said that he currently building his new home while recalling an accident that he met leaving him injured.
Rawani recollects that how he continued driving with an injured hand because he had to fulfil the needs of his family, and had to support the construction of his home, financially.
Rawani shared that usually he earns around Rs 25,000-30,000 per month as a truck driver. He however added that as an influencer, his income has grown and varies based on viewership— typically ranging from Rs 4-5 lakh, with his best month bringing in Rs 10 lakh.
Rawani recalled his first viral video and added: "I posted a video with a voiceover, and people kept asking me to reveal my face. So, my son made a video showing my face, and it got 4.5 lakh views in just one day."
The food blogger further said that it is because of his family's support that he manages both, his driving and YouTube channel. He then recalled how his father who was also a driver ran the family of five being the lone breadwinner. He recalled how his father would send him Rs 500 every week after which the family was forced into borrowing loans.
Published 19 August 2024, 13:32 IST