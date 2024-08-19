A passionate cook, truck driver-turned-food blogger earns Rs 10lakh/month as influencer

Rawani recollects that how he continued driving with an injured hand because he had to fulfil the needs of his family, and had to support the construction of his home, financially.

Rawani shared that usually he earns around Rs 25,000-30,000 per month as a truck driver. He however added that as an influencer, his income has grown and varies based on viewership— typically ranging from Rs 4-5 lakh, with his best month bringing in Rs 10 lakh.

Rawani recalled his first viral video and added: "I posted a video with a voiceover, and people kept asking me to reveal my face. So, my son made a video showing my face, and it got 4.5 lakh views in just one day."

The food blogger further said that it is because of his family's support that he manages both, his driving and YouTube channel. He then recalled how his father who was also a driver ran the family of five being the lone breadwinner. He recalled how his father would send him Rs 500 every week after which the family was forced into borrowing loans.