A tale of two R-Days: Mandir, Modi, Macron, and more

As Lord Ram returned to his purported birthplace in a much-celebrated event helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this week saw another epic play out politically, with the Union Budget around the corner and the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon.

Preparations for the inauguration of the Ram mandir had taken off months in advance and reached a crescendo prior to January 22, with several Opposition parties boycotting the event amid roaring support from the Sangh Parivar, Modi followers, and devout Hindus alike.

Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya, a celebratory moment for the Modi-led BJP, was followed by more moments of euphoria for the saffron party—former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, as if inspired by Lord Ram’s saga, hastily announced his return to the saffron fold, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had been touted as one of the potential candidates to lead the I.N.D.I.A bloc, is said to be mulling the same .

If that wasn’t enough in a week of wins for the BJP, fissures also appeared in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, with the Congress-led Opposition grouping getting snubbed in Punjab and West Bengal.

Parallelly, Rahul Gandhi continued his march in Assam, despite multiple hurdles, but his time in the northeastern state came to a messy end with the registration of an FIR against him on the orders of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The events mentioned above merely scratch the surface of this week’s political epic, which we will be delving into momentarily.

Ram ke Naam (?!)

‘Balak Ram’, as the deity in Ayodhya has been named, was yanked out of his divine bubble and became an unwitting participant in earthly politics this week, with members of the Modi government and the Opposition going at each other’s throats over their allegiance (or lack thereof) towards Lord Ram.

The political mud-slinging, which began from the day the consecration ceremony date was announced, reached its zenith this week, culminating in a furious war of words between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged banning of special events related to the consecration ceremony in the southern state. While Sitharaman railed against “repression”, something echoed by Governor R N Ravi, the DMK govt hit back, with CM M K Stalin accusing the Finance Minister and the Modi govt of spreading “blatant lies” to tarnish the image of the state.

Ram Rajya wasn’t built in a day

With major Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, AAP, and others skipping the Ram mandir consecration ceremony and thereby eliminating distractions, all eyes fell on chief ‘yajman’ PM Modi, whose solemn face was plastered all over the news, overtaking that of the protagonist—Balak Ram.