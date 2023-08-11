AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

Opposition members opposed the suspension of MPs.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said it is wrong to suspend members like this.

'Why has Raghav Chadha been suspended? Those members who had objections to their names (being included in the proposed select committee) could have gone to the chairman to say that they don't want to be part of the parliamentary panel.

'It is wrong to suspend Raghav Chadha in this manner. He will not enjoy several privileges available to an MP and neither will he be able to attend meetings of parliamentary committees,' he said.