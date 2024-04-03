JOIN US
Homeindia

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh discharged from ILBS hospital

'Singh was admitted to the hospital for a liver-related issue. He was at the hospital for 24 hours,' a hospital official said.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 09:10 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was discharged from ILBS hospital on Wednesday, hospital officials said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

"Singh was admitted to the hospital for a liver-related issue. He was at the hospital for 24 hours," a hospital official said.

He will be released from jail after the process of the bail order is completed.

"Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital," a jail official had said.

(Published 03 April 2024, 09:10 IST)
India NewsSupreme Court of IndiaIndian PoliticsEDSanjay SinghAam Admi Party

