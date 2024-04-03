AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh discharged from ILBS hospital

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was discharged from ILBS hospital on Wednesday, hospital officials said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

"Singh was admitted to the hospital for a liver-related issue. He was at the hospital for 24 hours," a hospital official said.