Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ABVP calls for effective measures to check student suicides in country

This comes days after a student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Friday.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 14:12 IST

Follow Us

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday urged the central and Delhi governments to find an effective solution to prevent student suicides in the country.

In a statement, ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla claimed there has been an increase in student suicides, which is "extremely worrisome and unfortunate".

This comes days after a student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Friday.

"It is necessary to identify the causes of mental pressure for students and take appropriate steps. Every student is unique in their own way and parents must understand this," Shukla said speaking about the IIT Delhi student's suicide.

"It is imperative that governments take immediate and effective measures to prevent the increasing incidents of student suicides," he said.

In Rajasthan's Kota, where lakhs of students move every year to prepare for competitive exams, 2023 has seen the highest number of student suicides -- 22 so far -- with two ending their lives in a gap of a few hours on August 27. Last year, the figure was 15.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 September 2023, 14:12 IST)
India NewsSuicideABVP

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT