Accused of sexual misconduct, BJP's Amit Malviya seeks Rs 10 cr from RSS' Santanu Sinha for 'mental harassment'

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, on June 8, sent a legal notice to RSS member Santanu Sinha over sexual misconduct accusations levelled against the former.
The letter from Malviya's legal team reads, "...the nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure..." as per ANI.
Malviya also sought an apology as the rest of the notice read, "I, the undersigned, therefore call upon you to issue a public apology and take down/remove your defamatory statement(s) given against my client across all public platforms within three (3) days of receipt of this legal notice, failing which my client will be constrained to take appropriate legal action against you, including prosecuting you for civil and criminal defamation at your risk and cost."
"Further, I call upon you to pay a sum of INR 10 crore as civil damages for the mental harassment, agony and loss of reputation caused to my client that has been caused to my client via your Facebook post dated June 7, 2024," the letter continued, as reported by the agency.
Sinha, who is reportedly related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, was asked to take down the post within three days after which Malviya would be free to pursue legal action.
In his post on Facebook, the Sangh Parivar member alleged that Malviya engaged in 'nefarious activities' including sexually exploiting women.
The Congress, reacting to this, demanded Malviya's resignation with Supriya Shrinate saying "The only thing that we seek from the BJP is, justice for women... The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell... Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It's an extremely influential position. It's a position of power and there can be no independent inquiry. There can be no independent probe. There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position."
After the presser, Malviya speaking to ANI informed them that after TMC, Congress had raked up the issue and the three-day notice would end on June 11, after which he would take 'appropriate action'.
Published 10 June 2024, 10:47 IST