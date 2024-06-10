Accused of sexual misconduct, BJP's Amit Malviya seeks Rs 10 cr from RSS' Santanu Sinha for 'mental harassment'

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, on June 8, sent a legal notice to RSS member Santanu Sinha over sexual misconduct accusations levelled against the former.

The letter from Malviya's legal team reads, "...the nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure..." as per ANI.

Malviya also sought an apology as the rest of the notice read, "I, the undersigned, therefore call upon you to issue a public apology and take down/remove your defamatory statement(s) given against my client across all public platforms within three (3) days of receipt of this legal notice, failing which my client will be constrained to take appropriate legal action against you, including prosecuting you for civil and criminal defamation at your risk and cost."

"Further, I call upon you to pay a sum of INR 10 crore as civil damages for the mental harassment, agony and loss of reputation caused to my client that has been caused to my client via your Facebook post dated June 7, 2024," the letter continued, as reported by the agency.