Active first day of bilateral, multilateral meetings for Jaishankar in New York

Jaishankar also met Wong for bilateral discussions. 'Great to catch up with FM @SenatorWong of Australia on #UNGA78 sidelines. Noted the positive trajectory of our ties and discussed specific steps to take them further. Our exchange of regional and global assessments are always valuable.” Later, he held discussions with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira under the IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa) grouping.