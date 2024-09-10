Adivasis will not dance to the tune of Congress, BJP: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, raised the issue of water, land and forests involving the tribal population.

“The Adivasis will not dance to the tunes of the BJP and the Congress. The Adivasis have been denied equal rights and social justice and their Jal, Jangal, Jameen looted by the successive governments of the BJP and Congress,” said Ambedkar, a two-time Lok Sabha MP and one-term Rajya Sabha MP.

“The BJP and Congress have continued the British legacy of encroachment and destruction of forest lands of the Adivasis by outsiders. Both have confined the participation of Adivasi leaders to reserved constituencies only. This will not continue,” he said.

Ambedkar said that representatives of Adivasis have come together to fight for their social and political rights with the VBA.

Ambedkar has brought together Tuleshwar Markam, President of the Gondwana Gantantra Party; Sunil Gaikwad from the Bharat Adivasi Party; Madhav Tekam from the Kolam Aadim Jamat Sangh among others.