African Union chairman arrives for G20 summit, set to include 55-nation bloc to turn it G21

President of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, has arrived in New Delhi to take part in the 18th summit of the G20 – now likely to be rechristened as the ‘G21’ with the inclusion of the African Union (AU) currently headed by him.

Assoumani will take part in the G20 summit as the chairman of the African Union. The summit in New Delhi will see the commencement of the process of admitting the African Union as the newest member of the G20. The process is expected to be completed by the time the next summit is hosted by Brazil in 2024 and the premier forum for international economic cooperation may then turn into G21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal for admission of the African Union into the G20 has received “a very positive response”, Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa for the 18th summit of the intergovernmental forum, told journalists on Friday. He added that the proposal and the responses to it would now come before the leaders during the summit and they would take a decision.