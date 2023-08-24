After Chandrayaan-3 success, India may join BRICS nations in space consortium

“This, for us as the BRICS family, is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you. We join you in the joy of this great achievement," Ramaphosa told Modi amid applause from the other leaders of the bloc.

Modi earlier proposed a BRICS Space Exploration Consortium. “Under this, we can work for global good in areas like space research, and weather monitoring,” he told the other BRICS leaders.

He noted that the five nations were already working on the BRICS satellite constellation and said that the bloc could make a step forward and consider creating the space exploration consortium.

India in August 2021 clinched a deal with China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa to set up a BRICS constellation of remote sensing satellites launched and operated by the space agencies of the five nations to share data among themselves for management of disasters and natural resources. The agreement enabled the creation of a network of remote sensing satellites and ground stations launched and operated by the space agencies of the BRICS nations.

The satellites participating in the BRICS constellations include China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite-4 (CBERS-4) system, Kanopus-V Earth observation satellites of Russia, ResourceSat-2 Remote Sensing satellite of India. China’s GaoFen-1 (GF-1) series of earth observation satellites is also participating in the network. The participating ground stations include Cuiaba in Brazil, Shadnagar–Hyderabad in India, Sany in China, Hartebeesthoek in South Africa and Moscow in Russia.