After Congress, CPI(M), CPI submit breach of privilege notices against Amit Shah

New Delhi: CPI(M) and CPI have submitted breach of privilege notices against Home Minister Amit Shah accusing them of misleading the Rajya Sabha by claiming in the House that the Kerala government did not act on early warnings issued to it on the devastating landslides in Wayanad that claimed over 200 lives.

While intervening on a Calling Attention Motion on Wayanad landslides on Wednesday, Shah had accused the Kerala government of “not heeding” to prior warnings sent on July 23, 24, 25 and 26, a charge denied by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan submitted the notice on behalf of CPI(M) on Wednesday itself while CPI floor leader P Sandhosh Kumar submitted a separate notice on Saturday seeking initiation of breach of privilege provisions against the Home Minister.