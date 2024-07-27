'Against national unity,' Kumaraswamy slams opposition ruled states for skipping NITI Aayog meeting

New Delhi: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy slammed the chief ministers of the states ruled by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties, including Karnataka CM, for skipping the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday. Kumaraswamy said that the decision of the chief ministers was against the unity of the country.
“It was unfortunate that some of the Chief Ministers boycotted the meeting. It is against the spirit of the country's unity and integrity. I will request these Chief Ministers to think twice before taking such a decision in future,” he told media persons here.
“If any states have any grievances, they should have raised the issue in the meeting. This was the best forum provided to the states to raise their problems. These states missed the opportunity,” he said.
"What have these states achieved by skipping the meeting? We should always think about the nation first and work for the development of the country," he said.
Dismissing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations that she was not allowed to speak for long in the meeting, the Steel Minister said, “Sufficient time was given to all the Chief Ministers to address the meeting.”
Published 27 July 2024, 16:01 IST