'Against national unity,' Kumaraswamy slams opposition ruled states for skipping NITI Aayog meeting

“If any states have any grievances, they should have raised the issue in the meeting. This was the best forum provided to the states to raise their problems. These states missed the opportunity,” he said.

"What have these states achieved by skipping the meeting? We should always think about the nation first and work for the development of the country," he said.

Dismissing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations that she was not allowed to speak for long in the meeting, the Steel Minister said, “Sufficient time was given to all the Chief Ministers to address the meeting.”