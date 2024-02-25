Agitation will continue until demands met: Farmer leader Pandher

Chandigarh: Farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march will not end their agitation until their demands are met, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Saturday while indicating that their stir may continue even after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into force.

As the deadlock in talks between Union ministers and farmer leaders continued even after four rounds of dialogue, the protesters took out a candle march at Shambhu and Khanauri on Punjab's border with Haryana in memory of the farmer who died during the ongoing agitation.

Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed in the clash in Khanauri last Wednesday when some protesters tried to head towards the barricades erected by security personnel. Shubhkaran's cremation has not taken place yet with farmer leaders being adamant that the Punjab government orders registration of an FIR against those responsible for his death.

In Delhi, authorities initiated the process of partially reopening the Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed because of the farmers' march.

According to a police officer, the decision was taken after the protesting farmers announced a halt to the march till the end of this month. "The situation will remain under watch and, if required, the borders may be shut again," he said.

Last Wednesday, the march, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), was put on hold by farmer leaders for two days after a protester was killed and around 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

Two days later, farmer leaders said the protesters will continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu points on Punjab's border with Haryana till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided.

The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts of the state by a day till Saturday.