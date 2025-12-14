Air India Express to restore flight service to Muscat

<p>Mangaluru: Air India Express will restore connectivity to Muscat from Mangaluru, from March 2026 with two flights per week.</p><p>Accordingly, IX 817/818 IXE-MCT-IXE will operate every Sunday and Tuesday. Accordingly, first IXE-MCT flight IX 817 will operate on March 1 with return flight IX 818 returning the same day. Second IX 817 & IX 818 flights will operate on March 3 with the next flight on the route being on March 8 and 10, 15 and 17 and 22 and 24 March 2026, respectively. </p>.Air India announced new interline partnership with Scoot. <p>The summer schedule of 2026 will start on March 29 wherein the timings and schedules of flights from Mangaluru will change. </p><p>In fact, Air India Express had last operated to Muscat on July 14, 2025 in the summer schedule of 2025. The Air India Express was operating with a frequency of four flights a week, before suspending the services. </p>