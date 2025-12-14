Menu
Air India Express to restore flight service to Muscat

The summer schedule of 2026 will start on March 29 wherein the timings and schedules of flights from Mangaluru will change.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 02:44 IST
Published 14 December 2025, 02:44 IST
