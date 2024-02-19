JOIN US
Air India to upgrade Boeing 777, 787 fleet with Thales inflight entertainment system

Last Updated 19 February 2024, 17:00 IST

New Delhi: Air India's existing fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s will be upgraded with Thales' inflight entertainment system.

The fleet will be upgraded with AVANT Up inflight entertainment solution, according to a release on Monday.

"Thales will upgrade and retrofit Air India's current fleet of 40 Boeing 777s and 787s with its state-of-the-art AVANT Up system, starting in 2024 and continuing through 2025," it said.

Further, Thales will install the system on Air India's 11 new Airbus and Boeing aircraft with deliveries to commence in 2025.

Thales is into developing advanced technologies within three domains -- defence & security, aeronautics & space, and digital identity & security.

(Published 19 February 2024, 17:00 IST)
India NewsAir India

