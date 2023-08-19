Ajit Pawar has no influence without Sharad Pawar's backing, says Sanjay Raut

The political stir caused by the meeting between NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has not yet died down even after the former clarifying that he would never join hands with the BJP.

The meeting has triggered concern among the members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the larger political sphere with many believing that there is a bigger conspiracy behind the meeting.

However, dismissing such rumours, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express that there is no break within the MVA and that Sharad Pawar would never join the BJP.

He was also quoted as saying that the Pawar meeting will have no impact on the MVA-I.N.D.I.A alliance. Stressing that Ajit Pawar has zero influence without Sharad Pawar’s backing, he said that the former’s case is not any different from that of CM Eknath Shinde and others who split from Shiv Sena.