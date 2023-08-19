Ajit Pawar has no influence without Sharad Pawar's backing, says Sanjay Raut

The political stir caused by the meeting between NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has not yet died down even after the former clarifying that he would never join hands with the BJP.
The meeting has triggered concern among the members of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the larger political sphere with many believing that there is a bigger conspiracy behind the meeting.
However, dismissing such rumours, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express that there is no break within the MVA and that Sharad Pawar would never join the BJP.
He was also quoted as saying that the Pawar meeting will have no impact on the MVA-I.N.D.I.A alliance. Stressing that Ajit Pawar has zero influence without Sharad Pawar’s backing, he said that the former’s case is not any different from that of CM Eknath Shinde and others who split from Shiv Sena.
“The Shinde faction is now using Bal Thackeray’s name and seeking votes from people. If one has strength, they should form their own party,” he told the publication.
Pointing out that no meeting took place between Ekanth Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray following the split in Shiv Sena, Raut said that Sharad Pawar did the contrary and met Ajit Pawar following his split from the party as he likes to keep all communication channels open.
Raut said that all leaders who left the party had informed Sharad Pawar of their decision. “They urged Sharad Pawar to merge the NCP with the BJP. However, he did not accept it. He said these leaders could leave and that he would rebuild the party,” he added.
He added that fear and selfishness drove the NCP leaders to split from the party and join the Shinde-Fadnavis government.
He also reiterated Sharad Pawar’s recent statement that the Enforcement Directorate decides which leaders will stay and which won’t.