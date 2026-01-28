Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ajit Pawar plane crash | 'Runway not in sight': Ministry of Civil Aviation details events leading to Baramati accident

Baramati is an uncontrolled airfield and traffic information is provided by the instructors/Pilot from the Flying training Organisations at Baramati.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraAjit PawarMinistry of Civil Aviation

Follow us on :

Follow Us