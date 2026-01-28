Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 91.79 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee opened higher as the US dollar index softened and a long-awaited trade breakthrough with Europe offered quiet reassurance.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 11:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 11:09 IST
Business NewsRupeedollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us