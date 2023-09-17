All-party meeting: Parties push for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament session

Several political parties on Sunday made a strong pitch for the passage of the women's reservation bill during the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday, with the government asserting that an "appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time".

At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the session, several leaders said the long-pending bill should be tabled and hoped that it can be passed with consensus.

The bill seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.