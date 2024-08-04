Delivery scams: Tips to keep in mind as Amazon, Flipkart offer massive discounts before Independence Day

Online shopping platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and others keep coming up with great deals and sale for their consumers. As we are nearing August 15, on the occasion of the Independence Day, such e-commerce platforms offer massive discounts on various items.
However, one needs to be careful while shopping online, as they can be vulnerable to scams. Recently, Mukund P Unny, an Advocate on Record, Supreme Court shared his experience on X handle of getting scammed while shopping online.
This is the story of my worst experience with @amazonIN . On 21.07.2024, I ordered iPhone 15 from Amazon in exchange for my iPhone 13. On 22.07.2024, the delivery executive came at around 930 PM. I gave the OTP and took the product, and gave my phone to the executive. 1/9— Mukund P Unny (@eminentjurist) August 1, 2024
Unny had ordered an iPhone 15 in July in exchange of iPhone 13. After providing the delivery executive with the OTP, and exchange of phone, the executive asked for another OTP. He then asked to return the product as the exchange was not finalised, and that the phone will be delivered again.
However, upon inquiring with the Amazon team, Unny got the refund for the phone he had ordered.
Such scams could happen with anybody. Let us take a look at how one can be cautious while ordering things online during the sale.
As offline delivery scams are possible, one should take note of the delivery person and the date and time of the product handover, and keep the receipt safe.
Do not agree to meet the delivery executive in any other location other that the assigned location.
If there are gadgets you have purchased that need to be installed by a professional, call for their official installation service team.
Hand over your returns or replacement items to designated executives only.
Do not answer phone calls that have come on deliver agents' phone or take random calls as they could possibly be scammers.
If there are any queries or complaints, reach out to the official contact provided on the website or app. If the delivery agent asks for additional money, write up a complaint to the shopping platform.
While receiving the parcel, never share the OTP with anyone apart from the delivery executive. And once you have shared the OTP and the item shows as 'delivered' on the app, do not give it back.
Consider video recording the unpacking of the parcel, so that if there is any fault in the item, you can file a formal complaint along with evidence. This is necessary to see if you have received the correct product that you had ordered.