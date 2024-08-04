Home
Delivery scams: Tips to keep in mind as Amazon, Flipkart offer massive discounts before Independence Day

Let us take a look at how one can be cautious while ordering things online during the sale.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 08:01 IST

Online shopping platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and others keep coming up with great deals and sale for their consumers. As we are nearing August 15, on the occasion of the Independence Day, such e-commerce platforms offer massive discounts on various items.

However, one needs to be careful while shopping online, as they can be vulnerable to scams. Recently, Mukund P Unny, an Advocate on Record, Supreme Court shared his experience on X handle of getting scammed while shopping online.

Unny had ordered an iPhone 15 in July in exchange of iPhone 13. After providing the delivery executive with the OTP, and exchange of phone, the executive asked for another OTP. He then asked to return the product as the exchange was not finalised, and that the phone will be delivered again.

However, upon inquiring with the Amazon team, Unny got the refund for the phone he had ordered.

Such scams could happen with anybody. Let us take a look at how one can be cautious while ordering things online during the sale.

Take note

As offline delivery scams are possible, one should take note of the delivery person and the date and time of the product handover, and keep the receipt safe.

Delivery location

Do not agree to meet the delivery executive in any other location other that the assigned location.

Gadget installments

If there are gadgets you have purchased that need to be installed by a professional, call for their official installation service team.

Returns and replacements

Hand over your returns or replacement items to designated executives only.

Delivery phone calls

Do not answer phone calls that have come on deliver agents' phone or take random calls as they could possibly be scammers.

In case of complaints

If there are any queries or complaints, reach out to the official contact provided on the website or app. If the delivery agent asks for additional money, write up a complaint to the shopping platform.

Sharing the OTP

While receiving the parcel, never share the OTP with anyone apart from the delivery executive. And once you have shared the OTP and the item shows as 'delivered' on the app, do not give it back.

Record the unboxing of parcel

Consider video recording the unpacking of the parcel, so that if there is any fault in the item, you can file a formal complaint along with evidence. This is necessary to see if you have received the correct product that you had ordered.

Published 04 August 2024, 08:01 IST
