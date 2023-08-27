Amid decline in enrolment in hospitality courses, special task force formed to bridge shortfall

The task force comprises hospitality stalwarts including heads of educational institutes of various IHMs, owners of hospitality establishments, industry veterans and members of the HRAWI.

Data reveals significant skill gaps in the Indian hospitality sector, particularly in hotel management and food production.

Practical knowledge deficiency (33 per cent) and outdated courses (24 per cent) are prevalent in the food production discipline.

Similarly, management staff also face challenges due to lack of practical knowledge (43 per cent) and outdated courses (29 per cent).

Front office managers, assistants, bell captains, bell boys, and travel desk personnel lack essential skills such as communication, active listening, handling billing software, team management, and understanding service offerings.

“As new opportunities continue to open up, the industry is also realising the need to attract new talent. To address this, HRAWI has created a special task force with three key objectives in mind. These include, devising a scheme or strategy for making a career in hospitality attractive to students,” said Pradeep Shetty, President, HRAWI.

According to him, the task force would revisit the present-day hospitality education system and curriculum by involving academics and industry as part of a consultation exercise to make suitable recommendations to the National Council and the Ministry of Tourism.

Arun Kumar Singh, Principal, FIHM; Irfan Mirza, Principal, V M Salgaonkar IHM; Pallavi Chaudhari, Director, D.Y. Patil School of Hospitality & Tourism Studies; Dr Rohan Soni, Principal, Amro College of Hotel Management, Nashik; Dr Jagat K Mangaraj, Principal, IHM Ahmedabad; Pradeep Shetty, President, HRAWI; Jimmy Shaw, Honorary Secretary, HRAWI; Vishal Kapoor, GM, Radisson Blu Mumbai; Kamlesh Barot, Ex-officio Member, HRAWI and Sandeep Talaulicar, Executive Committee Member, HRAWI presently form the core team of the special task force.

According to industry experts, the talent shortage is particularly evident in specific roles and positions. Good chefs and food & beverage managers are in high demand but are challenging to find.

Front office and housekeeping roles are also struggling to attract qualified individuals. Recognising the need to address this issue, HRAWI is actively seeking experienced chefs to join their team and contribute to the education and training of aspiring hospitality professionals.

HRAWI will also publish a white paper to identify and assess the several aspects of education in hospitality, and offer solutions to better the quality and effectiveness of the curriculums.