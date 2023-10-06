Amid Sikkim disaster, IMD sounds alert about heavy rains across the Northeast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday sounded alert about heavy to very heavy rainfall across the Northeast in the next 24-hours amid the flash flood disaster in Sikkim.

"A trough runs from Nagaland to southwest Bihar across the cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over central parts of Bangladesh and neighbourhood and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. So we are expecting widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across the Northeast in the next 24-hours," Sanjay O'Neil Shaw, a scientist at the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, situated at Borjhar in Guwahati said in a video message.