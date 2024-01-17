Amid tensions, Maldives' cadets to participate in India's Republic Day parade

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the strains in ties between New Delhi and Malé, the young cadets of the Maldives will take part in the military parade on the occasion of the Republic Day ceremony of India on January 26.

A group of young officials of the island councils of the Maldives will also undergo training at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) in Hyderabad in India over the next couple of weeks. Fathimath Yamaany Habeeb, a psychologist and an officer of the Maldives Correctional Service, will be at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Ahmedabad for the next few years, pursuing a doctorate, fully supported by a scholarship from the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

The relations between New Delhi and Malé have come under stress over the past few months after Mohamed Muizzu won the elections in September 2023, defeating his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. But India is continuing to nurture its people-to-people ties with the Maldives, including by continuing its capacity-building programmes for the officials of the neighbouring archipelago.

New Delhi’s mission in Malé is facilitating the visit of an official of the city council of the Addu island of the Maldives to India. She will undergo training on “International Labour Standards and Promotion of Gender Equality at Workplace” till February 2 at V V Giri National Labour Institute in Noida.