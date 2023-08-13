Amit Shah lied, misled Parliament: Congress slams BJP over Bills aiming to replace IPC, CrPc

In a statement, Congress General Secretary and senior Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala said the Bill must be thrown open for a larger public debate "in order to stay away from the trap of bulldozing the entire criminal law structure without discussion that is so ingrained in the DNA of the BJP government".

Referring to claims about mob lynching finding a place in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 that aims to replace IPC, Surjewala said such incidents were earlier covered under Sections 302 (murder) of IPC in which death penalty or life imprisonment were the punishments.

However, he said Shah was claiming "false credit" even as he was giving "huge concessions to lynchers". He alleged the BJP government has watered down the lowest punishment to seven years while in the existing IPC, it is life imprisonment.

The Home Minister also "misled" on hate speech claiming to be new, Surjewala said adding, there were provisions in the IPC already, an amendment brought in 1961 when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister.

Surjewala alleged that Shah "lied and misled" the Parliament on 'Zero FIR', which is the brainchild of UPA government launched in May 2013, and on e-FIR, which was launched in January 2013 and re-launched by former Home Minister Rajnath Singh himself in 2017. "Amit Shah was effectively relaunching e-FIR for the third time," he said.

He accused Shah of diluting the provision of compulsory video recording of statement of rape victims. He said while the CrPC mandates video recording, the new Bill "only makes it option" through a change in the "shall" to "may".